Trump Joins Virtual Ukraine Talks Before Crucial Putin Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump will join virtual talks focused on Ukraine with European leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before his significant meeting with Vladimir Putin. Germany is organizing the video conferences, ensuring high-level engagement in preparation for the upcoming summit.

President Donald Trump of the United States is set to attend virtual discussions focusing on Ukraine on Wednesday. According to a White House official, these meetings are scheduled just ahead of Trump's anticipated encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Germany announced on Monday that it is organizing a series of high-level video conferences, involving key international leaders. These discussions are intended to lay the groundwork for the summit, ensuring thorough preparation for the pressing issues that will be addressed.

At 1500 CET (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, European leaders will convene alongside Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, as well as President Trump, to discuss strategies and cooperation in dealing with the Ukraine crisis.

