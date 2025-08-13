Controversy Ignites: MLA's Remarks Stir Community Tensions

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav from Guhagar has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after making remarks about the Brahmin community, describing them as "cunning." Delivered during a public event, his comments have drawn sharp criticism.

Jadhav, belonging to the Maratha community, claimed support from smaller castes while aiming to illustrate the socio-political dynamics favoring Marathas over Brahmins. Despite winning his seat by a narrow margin, his statements have sparked significant community backlash.

Even as the Brahmin community condemned his utterances, Jadhav stood his ground. Highlighting his Maratha roots, he accused political opponents, particularly the BJP, of leveraging community sentiments against him without sparing prominent historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)