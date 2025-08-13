Congress Revitalizes Haryana District Committees with New Appointments
The Congress party announces 32 new presidents for Haryana's district committees as part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. This strategic move aims to rejuvenate their organizational structure in the state by ensuring caste and regional balance, with appointments of leaders close to senior figures and representatives from diverse communities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Congress party announced the appointment of 32 new district committee presidents in Haryana. This development is part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, an initiative aimed at reviving the party's previously dormant state-level structures.
The appointments were confirmed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and seek to establish a balance among various communities, including backward classes, Jats, Brahmins, Rajputs, Baniyas, and Punjabis. Notably, Parvinder Pari and other prominent figures who previously contested elections were among those appointed.
The announcement follows a comprehensive review conducted by AICC observers and marks an effort to regain influence in the region, strategically aligning the party with community and regional interests.