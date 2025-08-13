US Sanctions Target Minerals and Militants in Congo
The United States announced sanctions against an armed group linked to Congo's military, a Congolese mining company, and two Hong Kong exporters. The measures aim to curb violence and regulate critical mineral sales, targeting PARECO-FF controlling sites in Rubaya from 2022 to 2024.
The United States government has imposed sanctions on a Congolese armed group, a mining company, and two Hong Kong-based exporters, citing their roles in armed violence and illicit mineral trade.
The sanctions, announced Tuesday, aim to restore stability in eastern Congo, which has seen significant upheaval due to Rwanda-backed M23 rebel activity earlier this year.
These measures, spearheaded by President Donald Trump's administration, specifically target the Coalition des Patriotes Resistants Congolais-Forces de Frappe (PARECO-FF), which held control over mining operations in Rubaya between 2022 and 2024.
