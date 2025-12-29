Deadly Clash in Yalova: Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Operation

In a violent confrontation in northwest Turkiye, three police officers and six Islamic State militants were killed, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed on Monday. The clash erupted in Elmali district, Yalova province, during an early morning police operation on a suspected militant hideout.

The tactical operation in Yalova was part of a larger nationwide effort targeting Islamic State suspects, spanning 15 provinces with over 100 raids. Police managed to evacuate five women and six children safely from the scene, reinforcing the operation with special forces from Bursa province.

The altercation resulted in local disruptions, including school closures and the suspension of natural gas and electricity. This incident follows recent raids where police detained 115 militants suspected of plotting attacks during upcoming festive celebrations.

