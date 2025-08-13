Left Menu

Netanyahu Pushes for Comprehensive Ceasefire Deal in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggests a comprehensive ceasefire deal for Gaza, aiming for the complete release of hostages. Arab mediators are proposing a unified release for hostages in exchange for a ceasefire. Amid ongoing military actions, international criticism grows, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 13-08-2025 02:05 IST
  Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday highlighted a shift in ceasefire negotiations with Gaza, focusing on a comprehensive agreement to release all hostages simultaneously, rather than in phases.

Reportedly, Arab mediators Egypt and Qatar are developing a new framework for the deal, which would involve releasing all hostages at once in exchange for a durable ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Despite stalled indirect talks, a Hamas delegation's visit to Cairo signifies ongoing efforts after nearly two years of conflict.

The potential expansion of Israel's military offensive against Hamas has sparked international condemnation. Netanyahu insists on the complete release of hostages, emphasizing the unchanging Israeli demands amid severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

