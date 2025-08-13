Allegations and Controversies: Thrissur Election Saga
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses allegations from Congress and CPI regarding Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s 2024 Lok Sabha election victory in Thrissur. Accusations of voter list manipulation and false declarations have emerged, prompting calls for inquiry by Congress and an appeal for re-election by General Education Minister V Sivankutty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:43 IST
- India
In Kerala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP president, has called for any alleged misconduct in election processes to be addressed legally, following accusations against Union Minister Suresh Gopi's 2024 Lok Sabha victory.
Gopi, who won the Thrissur seat by over 74,000 votes, faces claims of voter list manipulation and false declarations by Congress and the CPI.
The controversy has escalated with demands for a police inquiry and a request for re-election, highlighting tensions as the state approaches elections.
