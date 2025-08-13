Allegations and Controversies: Thrissur Election Saga

In Kerala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP president, has called for any alleged misconduct in election processes to be addressed legally, following accusations against Union Minister Suresh Gopi's 2024 Lok Sabha victory.

Gopi, who won the Thrissur seat by over 74,000 votes, faces claims of voter list manipulation and false declarations by Congress and the CPI.

The controversy has escalated with demands for a police inquiry and a request for re-election, highlighting tensions as the state approaches elections.