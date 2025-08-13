Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges BJP-EC Nexus in Bihar Voter List Manipulation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses the Election Commission of India of colluding with the BJP to manipulate Bihar's voter list by issuing double EPIC numbers to party members. Yadav highlights instances involving BJP leaders and questions the poll body's neutrality, claiming similar manipulation occurred in the 2020 elections.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Election Commission of India of collaborating with the Bharatiya Janata Party to manipulate voter lists in Bihar. Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav alleged that BJP members are being issued two Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers to skew election results.

Yadav specifically pointed to Nirmala Devi, a BJP leader from Muzaffarpur, claiming she has two voter IDs. He also alleged that names from other states, like Gujarat, are being added to Bihar's voter list. According to Yadav, Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, a BJP official, has become a voter in Bihar despite voting in Gujarat.

The RJD leader contended that in previous elections, BJP deployed agencies such as the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department against opponents, but now relies on the Election Commission. He criticized the Commission for not addressing these allegations publicly, urging transparency in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

