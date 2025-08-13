Electoral Controversy: Vote-Buying Allegations Rock Karnataka Politics
BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya has requested the Election Commission to investigate former Minister C M Ibrahim's claims about vote purchasing during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections to aid Siddaramaiah's victory from Badami. Allegations have resurfaced about similar strategies in the 2006 Chamundeshwari by-election.
BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya has called on the Election Commission to investigate former Union Minister C M Ibrahim's recent remarks about alleged vote-buying during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. These claims involve the suspected purchase of 3,000 votes to secure Siddaramaiah's win in the Badami constituency.
In a detailed letter to the ECI, Siroya underscored the gravity of the accusations made by Ibrahim, a long-time associate of Siddaramaiah. According to Ibrahim, both he and senior Congress leader B B Chimankatti facilitated the vote purchase, with Siddaramaiah allegedly financing this during the 2018 elections.
Siroya also linked this controversy to older allegations regarding Siddaramaiah's narrow victory in the 2006 Chamundeshwari by-election, questioning whether similar tactics were used. Highlighting the role of high-profile Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi in stirring election-related controversies, Siroya suggested this could signal internal discord within the Congress party.
