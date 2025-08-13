Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Ramps Up Allegations of Voter Fraud Against Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi continues his critique of the Indian Election Commission, alleging voter fraud and identity theft in elections, through a viral fictional video. Other Congress leaders join him in nationwide protests, accusing the commission of failing its constitutional duties. The party vows to continue defending democratic principles.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi intensified his critique of the Indian central government and the election process on Wednesday, releasing a fictional video to highlight alleged voter fraud. The video depicts purported BJP members collaborating with election officials to commit voter identity theft, casting votes in the name of others.

The narrative shows two individuals, supposedly from the BJP, boasting about assured victory after a fraudulent vote. Yet, when the legitimate voter, identified as 'Garib Das,' attempts to cast his vote, he's informed it's already been done by someone else. His wife receives the same claim, leaving them disenfranchised.

Further, the video targets the Election Commission of India with a satirical label, 'Election chori aayog'. This release follows the August 12 Congress meeting led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, focusing on voter fraud and regulations. Alongside Rahul Gandhi, other leaders like Priyanka Gandhi join in such protests, reinforcing their commitment to uphold the Constitution's principles.

