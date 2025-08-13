Strengthening Security Ties: Pakistan-US Unite Against Terrorism

Pakistan and the United States have reached a pivotal agreement to enhance collaboration in combatting terrorism, specifically targeting groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and ISIS-Khorasan. This decision emerged from a bilateral counterterrorism dialogue held in Islamabad, a significant meeting following the US's designation of the Pakistan-based BLA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Nabeel Munir, Pakistan's Special Secretary for the UN, and Gregory D. LoGerfo, the Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the US Department of State. According to a joint statement, both nations reiterated their commitment to addressing terrorism in all its manifestations and recognized the vital role of a structured engagement to counter terrorist threats effectively.

The United States praised Pakistan's efforts to contain terrorist entities posing regional and global security threats. Both countries stressed the need for robust institutional frameworks and enhanced capabilities to tackle security challenges and curb the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist groups. Additionally, they confirmed plans to collaborate closely in multilateral platforms to advance enduring counterterrorism strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)