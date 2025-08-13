Left Menu

Chloe Swarbrick Spark Controversy with Spineless Remark in NZ Parliament

New Zealand lawmaker Chloe Swarbrick, of the Green Party, faced expulsion from Parliament twice for refusing to apologize after calling her opponents 'spineless' in a debate on recognizing a Palestinian state. Her actions highlighted tensions over foreign policy and parliamentary conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:36 IST
Chloe Swarbrick Spark Controversy with Spineless Remark in NZ Parliament
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a series of contentious parliamentary sessions, New Zealand Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick was twice expelled from the House. Her offense? Labeling fellow lawmakers as 'spineless' during a heated discussion on recognizing a Palestinian state.

The incident has further ignited debate over disciplinary actions within Parliament, with opposition members criticizing what they see as disproportionate penalties for such outbursts. Previous instances of alleged misconduct, they argue, have not faced equivalent censure.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand government continues to deliberate on its stance regarding Palestinian statehood, with growing internal and international pressure urging a decision. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently expressed strong criticism of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's policies in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025