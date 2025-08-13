Chloe Swarbrick Spark Controversy with Spineless Remark in NZ Parliament

In a series of contentious parliamentary sessions, New Zealand Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick was twice expelled from the House. Her offense? Labeling fellow lawmakers as 'spineless' during a heated discussion on recognizing a Palestinian state.

The incident has further ignited debate over disciplinary actions within Parliament, with opposition members criticizing what they see as disproportionate penalties for such outbursts. Previous instances of alleged misconduct, they argue, have not faced equivalent censure.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand government continues to deliberate on its stance regarding Palestinian statehood, with growing internal and international pressure urging a decision. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently expressed strong criticism of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's policies in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)