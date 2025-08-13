Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' Against Vote Manipulation in Bihar

In a bold move to combat alleged electoral manipulation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' across Bihar, commencing August 17. The campaign targets the controversial electoral roll revisions and aspires to galvanize public sentiment against what the party terms 'vote chori' or vote theft.

Taking to social media, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the yatra's significance in the battle to safeguard democracy, asserting that the fight will tackle the proposed voter disenfranchisement on streets across the state. The yatra plans to culminate on September 1 with a significant rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

As part of a larger strategy, the Congress aims to amplify its message through a series of initiatives, including 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' and other state-wide rallies. The INDIA bloc unites on this issue, pressing for discussions in Parliament and mobilizing support to ensure every citizen's voting rights are protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)