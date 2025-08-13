Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' Against Vote Manipulation in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders will initiate a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar from August 17 to challenge electoral roll revisions and address 'vote chori' concerns. The yatra, which ends on September 1 at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, aims to transform this issue into a mass movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' Against Vote Manipulation in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to combat alleged electoral manipulation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' across Bihar, commencing August 17. The campaign targets the controversial electoral roll revisions and aspires to galvanize public sentiment against what the party terms 'vote chori' or vote theft.

Taking to social media, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the yatra's significance in the battle to safeguard democracy, asserting that the fight will tackle the proposed voter disenfranchisement on streets across the state. The yatra plans to culminate on September 1 with a significant rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

As part of a larger strategy, the Congress aims to amplify its message through a series of initiatives, including 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' and other state-wide rallies. The INDIA bloc unites on this issue, pressing for discussions in Parliament and mobilizing support to ensure every citizen's voting rights are protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025