Kerala Governor's 'Partition Horror Day' Directive Sparks Controversy

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala has denounced Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's directive to observe 'Partition Horror Day' on August 14, claiming it's a divisive agenda from the Sangh Parivar.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, labeled the Governor's circular to university vice-chancellors as a grave error and promised strong resistance. State Higher Education Minister R Bindu echoed these sentiments, expressing concerns over potential communal discord.

Satheesan accused the BJP of previously stoking tensions between Christian and Muslim communities and urged a meeting between the chief minister and the governor to express opposition. Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan clarified the directive stemmed from instructions by the Union Home Ministry for awareness on partition horrors.

