Controversy Over Maharashtra's 'Kabutar-Jihad': Congress Hits Back at BJP

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Congress accused the ruling party of creating controversies over 'nonsensical' issues like pigeon-feeding and meat sales on Independence Day. These distractions, they argue, divert attention from critical matters requiring governmental focus.

Congress state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized the unnecessary control over personal choices, arguing that the government's actions have no place in a democratic state. Sapkal also suggested alternative solutions for the pigeon-feeding controversy, such as utilizing a building owned by Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The Congress leader further alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been instrumental in exacerbating social unrest, citing that half of Mumbai's land has been granted to the Adani group. Sapkal also accused the BJP of avoiding historical accountability by instigating debates over unrelated contemporary issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)