Economic Crisis for Potato Farmers in West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the West Bengal government of failing potato farmers in Singur. He claimed unfulfilled procurement promises were causing economic losses. He criticized state policies and called for a political shift, pledging improved farmer rights and fair compensation under a BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:41 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the West Bengal government of orchestrating the 'economic murder' of potato farmers in Singur and nearby areas. Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha protest, he demanded the removal of the Mamata Banerjee administration, citing unfulfilled promises to procure potato bags at promised rates.

Adhikari argued that the state failed to meet its promise to procure 2.2 crore bags of potatoes at Rs 15 per kg, affecting over 85 percent of residents who rely on agriculture. The current sales price of Rs 12 per kg, he claimed, resulted in significant financial losses after accounting for storage and transportation costs.

He criticized border restrictions that hindered potato sales outside the state, worsening the situation for farmers and blamed Banerjee for damaging agricultural prospects in Singur after Tata Motors' exit. Adhikari called for intensified farmer protests to push for policy changes and ensured that the BJP would prioritize farmers' rights if elected.

