Samajwadi's Challenge: Unpacking BJP's 'Vision 2047'

Senior Samajwadi Party figures, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, launched an attack on the BJP's 'Vision 2047', describing it as a distraction from current issues.

Accusing BJP of corruption and neglecting sectors like health, education, and agriculture, they assert that promised reforms remain unfulfilled, impacting everyday lives.

While dubbing 'Vision 2047' fictional, they demand accountability for today's challenges, labeling BJP's initiatives as political tactics overshadowing genuine governance needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)