Samajwadi's Challenge: Unpacking BJP's 'Vision 2047'

Senior Samajwadi Party leaders, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, criticized the BJP's 'Vision 2047' for ignoring present-day issues. They allege BJP's governance has been marked by corruption, failing law and order, and unmet promises to farmers. 'Vision 2047' is dismissed as unrealistic, with calls for accountability today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:37 IST
Senior Samajwadi Party figures, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, launched an attack on the BJP's 'Vision 2047', describing it as a distraction from current issues.

Accusing BJP of corruption and neglecting sectors like health, education, and agriculture, they assert that promised reforms remain unfulfilled, impacting everyday lives.

While dubbing 'Vision 2047' fictional, they demand accountability for today's challenges, labeling BJP's initiatives as political tactics overshadowing genuine governance needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

