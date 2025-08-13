Tejashwi Yadav Accuses EC of Favoritism in Bihar Polls
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses the Election Commission of India of bias towards the BJP ahead of Bihar's assembly elections. Alleging distribution of duplicate voter IDs to BJP supporters, Yadav hints at election boycotts. The accusations come amid broader claims of misuse of federal agencies to suppress opposition voices.
- Country:
- India
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of partiality in favor of the ruling BJP in the impending Bihar assembly elections. At a press conference, Yadav asserted that the EC is distributing multiple voter ID cards to BJP supporters, undermining the electoral process.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Yadav revealed several instances of alleged voter ID duplication, with involvement from high-profile local politicians. He expressed concerns that federal agencies like CBI and ED have proven ineffective against BJP opponents, with the EC now doing the party's bidding.
Yadav's remarks follow a series of accusations by India Bloc leaders, suggesting misuse of government agencies to intimidate opposition parties. Holding out the possibility of boycotting the elections, the RJD leader joined criticisms of the EC and questioned its transparency in election management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Transfers PWD Engineer Suicide Probe to CBI Amid Public Outrage
High Stakes Showdown: Karti Chidambaram vs CBI Over Alleged Whisky Favoritism
Court Accepts CBI Closure of Corruption Case Against Satyender Jain
Calcutta High Court Denies TMC Leader's Plea in CBI Probe Case
Congress's Rajani Patil moves suspension of business notice in RS to discuss 'integrity, inclusiveness and fairness of electoral process'