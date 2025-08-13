Tejashwi Yadav Accuses EC of Favoritism in Bihar Polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of partiality in favor of the ruling BJP in the impending Bihar assembly elections. At a press conference, Yadav asserted that the EC is distributing multiple voter ID cards to BJP supporters, undermining the electoral process.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Yadav revealed several instances of alleged voter ID duplication, with involvement from high-profile local politicians. He expressed concerns that federal agencies like CBI and ED have proven ineffective against BJP opponents, with the EC now doing the party's bidding.

Yadav's remarks follow a series of accusations by India Bloc leaders, suggesting misuse of government agencies to intimidate opposition parties. Holding out the possibility of boycotting the elections, the RJD leader joined criticisms of the EC and questioned its transparency in election management.

(With inputs from agencies.)