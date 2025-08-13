Festival Meat Ban Sparks Political Debate in Maharashtra

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced it will close all slaughterhouses and meat shops within the city limits on August 15, coinciding with the celebration of Independence Day and Gokul Ashtami.

Similar orders from other civic bodies in Maharashtra have sparked political tensions, with opponents criticizing the BJP-led state government.

Notable political figures, including NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have questioned this move, arguing it infringes on personal choice and freedoms.