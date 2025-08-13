BJP Alleges 'Vote Chori': Opposition Under Fire for Voter Fraud Claims
The BJP alleges irregularities in voter registration in key parliamentary seats, urging opposition leaders to resign. It accuses them of leveraging fake votes, threatening national security, and undermining democracy. The opposition, however, counters these claims, accusing BJP of vote theft to undermine constitutional institutions.
The BJP accused opposition leaders of securing victories through fraudulent voter registrations in several constituencies and called for their resignations from parliamentary positions. Key figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have come under fire amid claims of 'vote chori'.
In a presentation at the BJP headquarters, former Union minister Anurag Thakur highlighted these allegations, pointing to suspicious voter lists in seats like Rae Bareli, Wayanad, and Kannauj. Thakur criticized the opposition for running campaigns against the Election Commission, accusing them of compromising national security.
In response, the Congress and other opposition parties launched campaigns of their own, blaming the BJP for election misconduct. This ongoing tussle comes as the Election Commission undergoes a special revision of electoral rolls, sparking tensions across the political spectrum.
