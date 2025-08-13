Left Menu

BJP Alleges 'Vote Chori': Opposition Under Fire for Voter Fraud Claims

The BJP alleges irregularities in voter registration in key parliamentary seats, urging opposition leaders to resign. It accuses them of leveraging fake votes, threatening national security, and undermining democracy. The opposition, however, counters these claims, accusing BJP of vote theft to undermine constitutional institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:05 IST
BJP Alleges 'Vote Chori': Opposition Under Fire for Voter Fraud Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP accused opposition leaders of securing victories through fraudulent voter registrations in several constituencies and called for their resignations from parliamentary positions. Key figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have come under fire amid claims of 'vote chori'.

In a presentation at the BJP headquarters, former Union minister Anurag Thakur highlighted these allegations, pointing to suspicious voter lists in seats like Rae Bareli, Wayanad, and Kannauj. Thakur criticized the opposition for running campaigns against the Election Commission, accusing them of compromising national security.

In response, the Congress and other opposition parties launched campaigns of their own, blaming the BJP for election misconduct. This ongoing tussle comes as the Election Commission undergoes a special revision of electoral rolls, sparking tensions across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025