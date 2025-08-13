Left Menu

Macron Reveals Trump's Ceasefire Priorities in Ukraine-Russia Talks

French President Macron disclosed that US President Trump, in a summit with European leaders, expressed intentions for a ceasefire during his scheduled meeting with Russian President Putin. The focus is on Ukraine, with negotiations led exclusively by its president. A future trilateral meeting is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST
Macron Reveals Trump's Ceasefire Priorities in Ukraine-Russia Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

During a recent summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that US President Donald Trump conveyed a strong desire for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This was discussed in a meeting that included European leaders, Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron highlighted that Trump emphasized the importance of allowing Ukrainian leadership to handle territorial negotiations while expressing a commitment to mend relations at an anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This move underscores Trump's diplomatic priorities in easing tensions in the region.

Looking ahead, Macron indicated that Trump plans to initiate a trilateral meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy. Macron expressed hopes that this meeting could take place in a neutral European country agreeable to all parties involved.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025