Macron Reveals Trump's Ceasefire Priorities in Ukraine-Russia Talks

During a recent summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that US President Donald Trump conveyed a strong desire for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This was discussed in a meeting that included European leaders, Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron highlighted that Trump emphasized the importance of allowing Ukrainian leadership to handle territorial negotiations while expressing a commitment to mend relations at an anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This move underscores Trump's diplomatic priorities in easing tensions in the region.

Looking ahead, Macron indicated that Trump plans to initiate a trilateral meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy. Macron expressed hopes that this meeting could take place in a neutral European country agreeable to all parties involved.