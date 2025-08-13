Left Menu

Ready to Defend: Coalition Prepares for Ukraine Ceasefire Plans

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that a coalition of countries is prepared to implement military plans to support Ukraine should a ceasefire in its conflict with Russia occur. This comes as discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to happen on Friday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that a coalition of willing countries stands ready to activate military plans supporting Ukraine, contingent upon a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a call with coalition members, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Starmer confirmed the preparedness of these plans as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for talks this Friday.

Starmer highlighted substantial progress made with Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, aiming to secure a sustainable and lasting peace.

