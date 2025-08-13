Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India's Electoral System, Points to Discrepancies

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized India's electoral system, citing 'serious discrepancies.' He accuses voter manipulation in the 2024 polls and advocates for public mobilization to challenge the process. Despite disputes, Gandhi aims to maintain faith in democratic institutions while planning to strengthen public pressure, possibly escalating to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India's Electoral System, Points to Discrepancies
Rahul Gandhi, the prominent leader of India's main opposition Congress party, has raised concerns over the integrity of the nation's electoral process, citing 'serious discrepancies.' At a recent press briefing, Gandhi accused authorities of manipulating voter rolls in the upcoming 2024 general election and previous polls.

Gandhi's allegations come amidst political tensions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, despite needing allies to form a government, has secured victories in several state elections. The BJP and the Election Commission, however, have dismissed the rigging accusations in India, the world's largest democracy.

Addressing reporters, Gandhi emphasized his goal to challenge the election system while preserving public trust. His party's strategy involves building public pressure and, if necessary, pursuing judicial avenues. With a pivotal election approaching in Bihar, Gandhi remains optimistic about the opposition's chances due to a reported edge in voter sentiment stemming from economic grievances.

