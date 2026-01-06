Empowering the Base: Pankaj Chaudhary's Vision for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Pankaj Chaudhary, recently chosen as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and currently serving as a Union Minister, stressed the crucial role of a robust party organization in enhancing the party's strength.

Upon his arrival in Maharajganj, a warm reception awaited Chaudhary, reflecting his influence and rapport with the party cadre.

He underscored the collective duty to reinforce the party's foundation at every level, pointing to Prime Minister Modi's 'Developed India-2047' vision as a guiding light for their electoral goals in 2027.