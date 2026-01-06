Empowering the Base: Pankaj Chaudhary's Vision for BJP in Uttar Pradesh
Pankaj Chaudhary, the newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and Union Minister, emphasizes the importance of a strong party organization for future successes. Acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's vision, Chaudhary encourages dedication from party workers to ensure victories in upcoming elections.
Pankaj Chaudhary, recently chosen as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and currently serving as a Union Minister, stressed the crucial role of a robust party organization in enhancing the party's strength.
Upon his arrival in Maharajganj, a warm reception awaited Chaudhary, reflecting his influence and rapport with the party cadre.
He underscored the collective duty to reinforce the party's foundation at every level, pointing to Prime Minister Modi's 'Developed India-2047' vision as a guiding light for their electoral goals in 2027.