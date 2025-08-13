Uddhav Thackeray Raises Alarms on Mumbai's Future and Democratic Integrity
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized efforts to diminish Mumbai and Maharashtra's significance and called on the Supreme Court to address his party's plea concerning the assembly speaker's decision on Shiv Sena's symbol. He warned that neglecting justice could threaten democracy.
In a pointed critique of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerns over perceived attempts to undermine Mumbai and Maharashtra's status. Speaking at Marmik magazine's foundation day, he highlighted ongoing efforts to marginalize the 'Marathi manoos' and redirect public focus through controversies.
Thackeray called for the Supreme Court's intervention to resolve his party's dispute with the Maharashtra assembly speaker regarding the 'bow and arrow' symbol. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he warned against the potential demise of democracy if justice is delayed.
The former chief minister also praised Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai for addressing public objections over a recent ruling on stray dogs. Thackeray urged the judiciary to expedite proceedings to safeguard democratic principles.
