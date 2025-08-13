Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Raises Alarms on Mumbai's Future and Democratic Integrity

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized efforts to diminish Mumbai and Maharashtra's significance and called on the Supreme Court to address his party's plea concerning the assembly speaker's decision on Shiv Sena's symbol. He warned that neglecting justice could threaten democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:15 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Raises Alarms on Mumbai's Future and Democratic Integrity
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerns over perceived attempts to undermine Mumbai and Maharashtra's status. Speaking at Marmik magazine's foundation day, he highlighted ongoing efforts to marginalize the 'Marathi manoos' and redirect public focus through controversies.

Thackeray called for the Supreme Court's intervention to resolve his party's dispute with the Maharashtra assembly speaker regarding the 'bow and arrow' symbol. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he warned against the potential demise of democracy if justice is delayed.

The former chief minister also praised Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai for addressing public objections over a recent ruling on stray dogs. Thackeray urged the judiciary to expedite proceedings to safeguard democratic principles.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025