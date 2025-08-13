Congress Launches Campaign Against Alleged Vote Rigging in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress party plans rallies in Madhya Pradesh to address claims of vote rigging and voter list tampering. Accusations escalated after Rahul Gandhi alleged vote theft occurred in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura constituency. Congress urged the Election Commission for transparency, while BJP refuted the allegations.
The Congress party is set to launch a series of rallies in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on raising awareness about alleged 'vote chori' and discrepancies in voter lists, party officials announced.
In a bid to 'save democracy', the opposition plans torch processions on August 14 and will hold 'Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod' rallies across all district headquarters, beginning August 22 through September 7.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, recently claimed over one lakh votes were 'stolen' in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura assembly, leading to a Congress defeat. The Election Commission has asked Gandhi to substantiate his allegations in writing, amid BJP's rebuttal of Congress's charges.
