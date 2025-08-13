Left Menu

Debate Over Maharashtra's Independence Day Meat Sale Ban

Maharashtra's civic bodies have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, sparking debate. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad criticizes this decision, questioning its authority given that a prior order only closed slaughterhouses, not meat sale. BJP supports the ban citing a 1988 resolution.

Updated: 13-08-2025 21:48 IST
Controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over a decision by several civic bodies to close meat shops and abattoirs on August 15. The order has stirred debate, with NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad asserting that an earlier directive only mandated the closure of slaughterhouses, not a complete ban on meat sales.

Awhad, speaking in Solapur, questioned the municipal authorities' right to dictate citizens' dietary choices. The decision has polarized opinions, with the Opposition criticizing the move, while the ruling BJP defends it with reference to a 1988 government resolution that allows such restrictions by civic bodies.

Awhad suggested the ruling BJP is attempting to foster communal discord as a diversion from developmental issues. Municipal corporations from regions like Nagpur and Nashik have enforced this closure citing respect for Hindu and Jain festivals on holidays, drawing criticism from various quarters including the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

