Trump's Call for Crime Legislation Reform

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has called on Congress to pass significant crime legislation. He emphasized the necessity of extending the 30-day federal police control limit over Washington, D.C., to effectively combat crime in the nation's capital.

Trump expressed these views during a public appearance at the Kennedy Center, where he announced the 2025 honorees. The extension of federal control is seen as crucial by Trump, who believes the existing time frame is insufficient for meaningful action.

The proposed legislation targets a more robust and sustained approach to addressing the crime rates in Washington, D.C. Trump's remarks highlight his administration's focus on long-term solutions to public safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)