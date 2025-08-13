Left Menu

Trump's Call for Crime Legislation Reform

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to enact crime legislation that extends the federal police's 30-day control limit over Washington, D.C. He stated this during an announcement of the 2025 honorees at the Kennedy Center, emphasizing the need for longer-term measures to address crime effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:50 IST
Donald Trump

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has called on Congress to pass significant crime legislation. He emphasized the necessity of extending the 30-day federal police control limit over Washington, D.C., to effectively combat crime in the nation's capital.

Trump expressed these views during a public appearance at the Kennedy Center, where he announced the 2025 honorees. The extension of federal control is seen as crucial by Trump, who believes the existing time frame is insufficient for meaningful action.

The proposed legislation targets a more robust and sustained approach to addressing the crime rates in Washington, D.C. Trump's remarks highlight his administration's focus on long-term solutions to public safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

