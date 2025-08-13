Left Menu

Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of Voter Fraud and Vote Theft

Aaditya Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi accuse the Election Commission of voter fraud and vote theft. Thackeray claims inflated voter details, while Gandhi highlights voters erroneously marked as dead. The controversy intensifies as allegations of electoral manipulation surface, questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has accused the Election Commission of harboring fear after allegations of voter fraud surfaced, including inconsistencies such as multiple voter cards and inflated ages of voters, like a woman from Bihar purportedly aged 124 years.

Thackeray contends these cases indicate pervasive 'vote theft' and criticizes the Election Commission for avoiding accountability when exposed. He cited examples like an individual from Varanasi listed as having 34 children over 16 years, and a woman from Palghar possessing five voter cards.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a video showcasing interactions with voters declared 'dead' by the Election Commission. This, he claims, further underscores the irregularities. Gandhi's assertions about alleged electoral malpractices continue to stir controversy, with calls to address the integrity of election processes.

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

