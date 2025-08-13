Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of Voter Fraud and Vote Theft

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has accused the Election Commission of harboring fear after allegations of voter fraud surfaced, including inconsistencies such as multiple voter cards and inflated ages of voters, like a woman from Bihar purportedly aged 124 years.

Thackeray contends these cases indicate pervasive 'vote theft' and criticizes the Election Commission for avoiding accountability when exposed. He cited examples like an individual from Varanasi listed as having 34 children over 16 years, and a woman from Palghar possessing five voter cards.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a video showcasing interactions with voters declared 'dead' by the Election Commission. This, he claims, further underscores the irregularities. Gandhi's assertions about alleged electoral malpractices continue to stir controversy, with calls to address the integrity of election processes.

