Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of Voter Fraud and Vote Theft
Aaditya Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi accuse the Election Commission of voter fraud and vote theft. Thackeray claims inflated voter details, while Gandhi highlights voters erroneously marked as dead. The controversy intensifies as allegations of electoral manipulation surface, questioning the integrity of the electoral process.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has accused the Election Commission of harboring fear after allegations of voter fraud surfaced, including inconsistencies such as multiple voter cards and inflated ages of voters, like a woman from Bihar purportedly aged 124 years.
Thackeray contends these cases indicate pervasive 'vote theft' and criticizes the Election Commission for avoiding accountability when exposed. He cited examples like an individual from Varanasi listed as having 34 children over 16 years, and a woman from Palghar possessing five voter cards.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a video showcasing interactions with voters declared 'dead' by the Election Commission. This, he claims, further underscores the irregularities. Gandhi's assertions about alleged electoral malpractices continue to stir controversy, with calls to address the integrity of election processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abhishek Banerjee Denounces 'Silent Invisible Rigging' in Bihar Elections
Congress's Rajani Patil moves suspension of business notice in RS to discuss 'integrity, inclusiveness and fairness of electoral process'
Congress' Randeep Surjewala gives Suspension of Business notice in RS to discuss 'integrity of the electoral processes'
Voter List Controversy Sparks Clash Amid Bihar Elections
EC sends notice to Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha for 'possessing' 2 voter cards: Officials.