Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Samajwadi Party’s Track Record

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Samajwadi Party (SP) for neglecting Dalits and backward classes during their rule. Speaking in the Assembly, he accused SP of lacking vision and being plagued by crime and corruption. UP's economy has grown significantly under BJP governance, aiming for a USD 1-trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Samajwadi Party’s Track Record
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday condemned the Samajwadi Party's historical neglect of Dalits and backward classes during its tenure in power. Speaking at a comprehensive discussion in the Assembly titled 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Atmanirbhar Bharat-Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh,' Maurya accused SP of not having an inclusive development vision.

Maurya recalled that from 2012 to 2017, when he was a House member, the SP did not focus on these communities, criticizing their current stance as a facade. Highlighting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he indicated the people's dissatisfaction led to SP's loss, yet insisted the party failed to learn from it, continuing its problematic governance.

He blamed the SP's administration for UP's underdevelopment, citing lawlessness, rampant crime, and unchecked corruption as main issues. Maurya pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have progressed, leaving UP behind. A significant transformation under BJP leadership has boosted UP's economy, targeting a USD 1-trillion mark, with discussions on the state's future continuing in the House.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025