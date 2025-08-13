Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Samajwadi Party’s Track Record

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday condemned the Samajwadi Party's historical neglect of Dalits and backward classes during its tenure in power. Speaking at a comprehensive discussion in the Assembly titled 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Atmanirbhar Bharat-Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh,' Maurya accused SP of not having an inclusive development vision.

Maurya recalled that from 2012 to 2017, when he was a House member, the SP did not focus on these communities, criticizing their current stance as a facade. Highlighting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he indicated the people's dissatisfaction led to SP's loss, yet insisted the party failed to learn from it, continuing its problematic governance.

He blamed the SP's administration for UP's underdevelopment, citing lawlessness, rampant crime, and unchecked corruption as main issues. Maurya pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have progressed, leaving UP behind. A significant transformation under BJP leadership has boosted UP's economy, targeting a USD 1-trillion mark, with discussions on the state's future continuing in the House.