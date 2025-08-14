U.S. Treasury Greenlights Putin-Trump Summit Transactions
The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a general license permitting transactions related to the meeting between President Trump and President Putin in Alaska. This authorization is valid until the early hours of August 20th, eastern time.
The U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license on Wednesday, clearing the way for transactions linked to the anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
According to the department, the license allows these transactions to proceed without legal or regulatory barriers until 12:01 a.m. eastern time on August 20.
This move underscores the importance of the summit, while also suggesting the significance of fostering diplomatic relations between the nations.
