U.S. Treasury Greenlights Putin-Trump Summit Transactions

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a general license permitting transactions related to the meeting between President Trump and President Putin in Alaska. This authorization is valid until the early hours of August 20th, eastern time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license on Wednesday, clearing the way for transactions linked to the anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to the department, the license allows these transactions to proceed without legal or regulatory barriers until 12:01 a.m. eastern time on August 20.

This move underscores the importance of the summit, while also suggesting the significance of fostering diplomatic relations between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

