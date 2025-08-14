Melania Trump's Legal Challenge to Hunter Biden's Epstein Claims

First Lady Melania Trump has demanded a public retraction from Hunter Biden over comments that allegedly link her to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, warning of potential legal action if not addressed. Biden's contentious remarks were made during an interview with British journalist Andrew Callaghan, causing widespread media coverage and personal impact on the former first lady.

According to Trump's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, the statements are categorically false and damaging to her reputation. Biden claimed Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump, a narrative Trump disputes, attributing it instead to author Michael Wolff, criticized by the Trumps as unreliable.

This legal move mirrors tactics often employed by the Trump family to confront critics. Melania and Donald Trump have consistently stated they met through modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, not Epstein. Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has yet to provide a comment in response to the demand.