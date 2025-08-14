Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: BJP Invites Sacked Congress Minister

BJP leader B Sriramulu has invited former Congress minister K N Rajanna and his son to join their ranks after Rajanna was removed from the cabinet due to his comments on Congress's electoral issues. Amid protests from Rajanna’s supporters, Congress leaders are working to resolve the fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 08:59 IST
B Sriramulu
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader B Sriramulu extended an invitation to K N Rajanna, former Congress minister recently ousted from the Karnataka cabinet, urging him and his MLC son, Rajendra Rajanna, to join the BJP.

A group of Congress MLAs, including Minister Satish Jarkiholi, met with Rajanna to express solidarity and discuss the situation following his dismissal. They assured Rajanna of their support and planned a delegation to address community concerns in the cabinet.

Rajanna's removal was reportedly due to his outspoken remarks on electoral issues during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sparking protests among his supporters. The story continues to unfold as political strategies and alliances shift in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

