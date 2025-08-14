Political Tug-of-War: BJP Invites Sacked Congress Minister

Senior BJP leader B Sriramulu extended an invitation to K N Rajanna, former Congress minister recently ousted from the Karnataka cabinet, urging him and his MLC son, Rajendra Rajanna, to join the BJP.

A group of Congress MLAs, including Minister Satish Jarkiholi, met with Rajanna to express solidarity and discuss the situation following his dismissal. They assured Rajanna of their support and planned a delegation to address community concerns in the cabinet.

Rajanna's removal was reportedly due to his outspoken remarks on electoral issues during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sparking protests among his supporters. The story continues to unfold as political strategies and alliances shift in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)