Partition's Pain: Remembering 1947's Tragic Divide
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress for its role in the 1947 Partition, which resulted in violence and displacement. Shah emphasized the importance of remembering this painful history on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, initiated by the Modi government to honor those who suffered during the divide.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1947 Partition, accusing the Congress of dividing the country and wounding the spirit of Mother India.
On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah emphasized the need to remember the victims' suffering during the division.
The Modi government observes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a day to honor the countless lives affected by the Partition's violence and displacement.
