Left Menu

Partition's Pain: Remembering 1947's Tragic Divide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress for its role in the 1947 Partition, which resulted in violence and displacement. Shah emphasized the importance of remembering this painful history on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, initiated by the Modi government to honor those who suffered during the divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:39 IST
Partition's Pain: Remembering 1947's Tragic Divide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1947 Partition, accusing the Congress of dividing the country and wounding the spirit of Mother India.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah emphasized the need to remember the victims' suffering during the division.

The Modi government observes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a day to honor the countless lives affected by the Partition's violence and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025