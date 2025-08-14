Partition's Pain: Remembering 1947's Tragic Divide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1947 Partition, accusing the Congress of dividing the country and wounding the spirit of Mother India.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah emphasized the need to remember the victims' suffering during the division.

The Modi government observes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a day to honor the countless lives affected by the Partition's violence and displacement.

