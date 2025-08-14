Voter Registration Controversy in Wayanad: Congress Rebuts BJP Claims

In Kerala's Wayanad district, the local Congress leadership has challenged the BJP's allegations regarding voter registration anomalies. The BJP claimed that households in booth No. 41 of the Kalpetta Assembly segment included voters from multiple religions registered at a single house, 'Chaunderi.' However, Congress countered that 'Chaunderi' is actually a place name with many homes in the region sharing it, rather than a singular household.

The controversy erupted when the BJP alleged irregularities within Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and others, accusing Congress leaders of winning through 'vote chori' or vote theft. The party called on several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav, to resign as Lok Sabha MPs.

Samshad Marakkar, a Congress leader, refuted BJP leader Anurag Thakur's claims about Hindu and Muslim voters residing in the same house. Marakkar explained that the old name Chamundeswari Kunnu transformed into 'Chounderi' over time. He affirmed that 'Chounderi' is not a house name but a locality name common among Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes in the area.