Diplomatic Overtures: Russia and U.S. Discuss Business Cooperation

Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF, will join the Alaska summit between President Putin and President Trump. The meeting, highlighting potential business cooperation, follows previous discussions with Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, emphasizing Moscow-Washington economic ties.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:00 IST
Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev is slated to join a crucial summit in Alaska on Friday, featuring a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a reliable source.

Dmitriev, who oversees Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, has a history of strategic discussions with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Their conversations have reportedly considered avenues for economic collaboration between Moscow and Washington.

This summit is seen as a significant event in fostering diplomatic dialogue, encouraging potential business partnerships between the two nations, and exploring pathways for economic cooperation.

