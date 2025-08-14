Diplomatic Overtures: Russia and U.S. Discuss Business Cooperation

Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev is slated to join a crucial summit in Alaska on Friday, featuring a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a reliable source.

Dmitriev, who oversees Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, has a history of strategic discussions with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Their conversations have reportedly considered avenues for economic collaboration between Moscow and Washington.

This summit is seen as a significant event in fostering diplomatic dialogue, encouraging potential business partnerships between the two nations, and exploring pathways for economic cooperation.