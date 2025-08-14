High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine's Future Amid US-Russia Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London, prior to a significant US-Russia summit in Alaska. The meeting between Starmer and Zelenskyy highlights Europe's anticipation and concerns about the outcomes of the US-Russia talks.

Zelenskyy's London visit follows virtual discussions with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, where Trump promised prioritizing a Ukraine ceasefire during the high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, viewed these discussions optimistically, although skepticism persists over the summit's potential impact on Ukraine.

As Russia-Ukraine tensions continue, Ukrainian citizens express doubts about the negotiations bearing fruit. Despite ongoing hostilities, European leaders emphasize the importance of safeguarding Ukraine's territorial integrity while expressing cautious optimism for the Alaska summit outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)