Vision 2047: A Journey Toward a Golden Era for India

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana spoke highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Monsoon session, lauding his forward-thinking approach. He described Modi as a 'statesman' significantly impacting future generations through his visionary leadership.

Commending the Prime Minister's ambitious Vision 2047 plan, Mahana emphasized the goal of establishing 'Ram Rajya', a nation devoid of poverty and distress. He noted the economic strides being undertaken to restore India's former prosperity, suggesting that India is on its way to becoming a leading global economy by 2047.

The marathon discussion in the assembly also linked Modi's vision with Uttar Pradesh's parallel aspirations for development and self-reliance by 2047, in line with the centenary of India's independence. Mahana attributed these transformative efforts to both Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)