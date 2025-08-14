Vision 2047: A Journey Toward a Golden Era for India
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a prosperous India by 2047, lauding his efforts towards creating a 'Ram Rajya'. Mahana commended both Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their transformative goals aimed at economic and social prosperity.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana spoke highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Monsoon session, lauding his forward-thinking approach. He described Modi as a 'statesman' significantly impacting future generations through his visionary leadership.
Commending the Prime Minister's ambitious Vision 2047 plan, Mahana emphasized the goal of establishing 'Ram Rajya', a nation devoid of poverty and distress. He noted the economic strides being undertaken to restore India's former prosperity, suggesting that India is on its way to becoming a leading global economy by 2047.
The marathon discussion in the assembly also linked Modi's vision with Uttar Pradesh's parallel aspirations for development and self-reliance by 2047, in line with the centenary of India's independence. Mahana attributed these transformative efforts to both Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
