Macron Reveals Trump's Stand on Ukraine Security Guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron has disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to involve the United States and its allies in providing security guarantees to Ukraine to help end the ongoing conflict with Russia. This statement was made during a conversation with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite Trump's openness to defending Ukraine, Macron highlighted that the U.S. President clearly opposed Ukraine's entry into the NATO alliance. This remains a significant hurdle in any prospective peace agreement with Russia, according to Macron.

The French President made these comments on Wednesday while vacationing in the south of France, and the transcript of his remarks was later released by the presidential palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)