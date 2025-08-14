Macron Reveals Trump's Stand on Ukraine Security Guarantees
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump is open to involving the U.S. and its allies in securing Ukraine, despite ruling out NATO membership for Kyiv. Macron made these remarks during a call with European and Ukrainian leaders, as released by the presidential palace.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to involve the United States and its allies in providing security guarantees to Ukraine to help end the ongoing conflict with Russia. This statement was made during a conversation with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Despite Trump's openness to defending Ukraine, Macron highlighted that the U.S. President clearly opposed Ukraine's entry into the NATO alliance. This remains a significant hurdle in any prospective peace agreement with Russia, according to Macron.
The French President made these comments on Wednesday while vacationing in the south of France, and the transcript of his remarks was later released by the presidential palace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Trump
- Ukraine
- Russia
- security guarantees
- NATO
- Kyiv
- European leaders
- Zelenskiy
- peace deal
ALSO READ
Germany's Bundeswehr Sees Surge in Recruitment as NATO Pressures Mount
Historic Visit: U.S. Senator's Delegation Heads to Taiwan
(Eds: Repeating after correcting typo) Russia hits Kyiv with drone and missile attack, killing 6 and injuring at least 52, reports AP.
Kyiv Under Siege: Escalating Missiles and Drones
Devastating Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv: Six Dead, Dozens Wounded