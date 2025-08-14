Left Menu

Macron Reveals Trump's Stand on Ukraine Security Guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump is open to involving the U.S. and its allies in securing Ukraine, despite ruling out NATO membership for Kyiv. Macron made these remarks during a call with European and Ukrainian leaders, as released by the presidential palace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:42 IST
Macron Reveals Trump's Stand on Ukraine Security Guarantees
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to involve the United States and its allies in providing security guarantees to Ukraine to help end the ongoing conflict with Russia. This statement was made during a conversation with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite Trump's openness to defending Ukraine, Macron highlighted that the U.S. President clearly opposed Ukraine's entry into the NATO alliance. This remains a significant hurdle in any prospective peace agreement with Russia, according to Macron.

The French President made these comments on Wednesday while vacationing in the south of France, and the transcript of his remarks was later released by the presidential palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025