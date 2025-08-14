Putin Praises U.S. Efforts for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the U.S. administration for its genuine efforts towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He conveyed optimism that Moscow and Washington could broker a nuclear arms control agreement to bolster peace.

The remarks were made during a meeting with top Russian officials and leadership representatives, setting the stage for a crucial summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting will take place in Alaska, as both leaders aim to discuss critical geopolitical issues.

The potential agreement could mark a pivotal point in international relations, with nuclear arms control at the forefront of discussions, aiming to enhance global stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)