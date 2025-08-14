Left Menu

Putin Praises U.S. Efforts for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the U.S. administration's sincere efforts in resolving the Ukraine conflict and expressed optimism about reaching a nuclear arms control deal. The remarks came before a high-stakes summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the U.S. administration for its genuine efforts towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He conveyed optimism that Moscow and Washington could broker a nuclear arms control agreement to bolster peace.

The remarks were made during a meeting with top Russian officials and leadership representatives, setting the stage for a crucial summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting will take place in Alaska, as both leaders aim to discuss critical geopolitical issues.

The potential agreement could mark a pivotal point in international relations, with nuclear arms control at the forefront of discussions, aiming to enhance global stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

