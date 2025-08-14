Left Menu

Unresolved Paths: The Future of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

BJP's Altaf Thakur emphasizes statehood will return to Jammu and Kashmir once terrorism is eradicated; the Supreme Court stresses elections and restoration are pending. With tensions high, both sides await resolutions, with eight weeks for the government's response, marking a pivotal period for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:28 IST
BJP leader Altaf Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, BJP leader Altaf Thakur asserted that the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir depends on the elimination of terrorist networks in the region. Speaking to ANI, Thakur emphasized that the restoration will occur at a suitable time, a stance reinforced by BJP leadership and government assurances.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra responded, highlighting that the Supreme Court's directives for elections and statehood have only partially been met. Karra criticized the timeline, pointing out the Supreme Court's original call for swift action post-Article 370 abrogation.

The Supreme Court, addressing a plea concerning this matter, underscored the complexity of ground realities in the region. Chief Justice BR Gavai remarked on the events in Pahalgam, reminding stakeholders of their significance. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought eight weeks to prepare a detailed government response to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

