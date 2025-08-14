Unresolved Paths: The Future of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

In a recent statement, BJP leader Altaf Thakur asserted that the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir depends on the elimination of terrorist networks in the region. Speaking to ANI, Thakur emphasized that the restoration will occur at a suitable time, a stance reinforced by BJP leadership and government assurances.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra responded, highlighting that the Supreme Court's directives for elections and statehood have only partially been met. Karra criticized the timeline, pointing out the Supreme Court's original call for swift action post-Article 370 abrogation.

The Supreme Court, addressing a plea concerning this matter, underscored the complexity of ground realities in the region. Chief Justice BR Gavai remarked on the events in Pahalgam, reminding stakeholders of their significance. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought eight weeks to prepare a detailed government response to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)