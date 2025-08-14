Political Tensions Rise in Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections

Tensions flared in Uttarakhand as the Congress accused the BJP of forcibly preventing its zilla panchayat members from voting in the district elections. Six to seven Congress members allegedly faced kidnapping attempts, prompting the party to seek legal intervention.

The conflict escalated into a scuffle involving BJP workers and prominent Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya. Incidents of violence and torn clothing were reported, and the event was live-streamed on social media.

Emergency measures were enacted, including increased security and high court involvement. The BJP countered with accusations against Congress for election disruption. Both parties remain at odds as tensions peak, awaiting the election results.