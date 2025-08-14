Manipur Congress Stages Candlelight March Over Voter Roll Concerns

The Manipur Congress staged a candlelight march in Imphal on Thursday to highlight alleged electoral roll discrepancies. Spearheaded by Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh and PCC Chief Keisham Meghachandra, the protest included party workers covering a 2-kilometre stretch from the Congress Bhavan and back.

Okram Ibobi Singh, following directives from the All India Congress Committee, accused the BJP of misusing voter lists not only during the recent Lok Sabha elections but also in Karnataka and Maharashtra Assembly polls. He emphasized that the manipulation of the electoral process is a violation of the Constitution and a direct affront to Indian democracy.

In a further attack, Singh criticized the governor and the police for their inaction and accused them of supporting a dictatorial regime. He denounced the governor for allegedly operating under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directives, thereby compromising democratic transparency.

