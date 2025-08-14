India's Stern Warning to Pakistan: Consequences of Nuclear Threats and Water Disputes

India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, cautioning that any misadventure or hateful rhetoric could result in painful repercussions. This comes after the Pakistani Army Chief threatened nuclear action and amid aggressive statements from other Pakistani leaders.

In a firm response, India's external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted Pakistan's habitual use of anti-India rhetoric to deflect from domestic failures. He underscored that any such ventures by Pakistan would meet significant counteraction, referencing recent military operations.

India remains resolute against nuclear coercion and water disputes, rejecting international arbitration rulings that challenge its rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. The escalating tensions underscore the fragile dealings between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

