Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department Targets United Cartels in Major Crackdown

The U.S. Justice Department has charged five members of the United Cartels, while the Treasury Department announced sanctions against the group. United Cartels is a major methamphetamine producer based in Michoacan, Mexico. The charges include manufacturing and distributing drugs, and the State Department offers $26 million for information leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:12 IST
U.S. Justice Department Targets United Cartels in Major Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department unveiled charges on Thursday against five high-ranking members of the United Cartels, a drug gang controlling extensive areas of Michoacan, Mexico. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department announced sanctions aimed at the group noted for being a significant methamphetamine producer.

Among those charged is the leader, Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, known as El Abuelo, along with Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, Edgar Orozco Cabadas, and Nicolas Sierra Santana. These charges relate to long-term conspiracies involving drug manufacturing and distribution, focusing on methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

In tandem, the U.S. State Department is offering up to $26 million as a reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Meanwhile, additional sanctions targeted United Cartels' allies, including Los Viagras. Mexico recently extradited over two dozen suspects linked to drug-trafficking to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025