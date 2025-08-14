U.S. Justice Department Targets United Cartels in Major Crackdown

The U.S. Justice Department unveiled charges on Thursday against five high-ranking members of the United Cartels, a drug gang controlling extensive areas of Michoacan, Mexico. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department announced sanctions aimed at the group noted for being a significant methamphetamine producer.

Among those charged is the leader, Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, known as El Abuelo, along with Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, Edgar Orozco Cabadas, and Nicolas Sierra Santana. These charges relate to long-term conspiracies involving drug manufacturing and distribution, focusing on methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

In tandem, the U.S. State Department is offering up to $26 million as a reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Meanwhile, additional sanctions targeted United Cartels' allies, including Los Viagras. Mexico recently extradited over two dozen suspects linked to drug-trafficking to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)