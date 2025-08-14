U.S. Justice Department Targets United Cartels in Major Crackdown
The U.S. Justice Department has charged five members of the United Cartels, while the Treasury Department announced sanctions against the group. United Cartels is a major methamphetamine producer based in Michoacan, Mexico. The charges include manufacturing and distributing drugs, and the State Department offers $26 million for information leading to their arrest.
The U.S. Justice Department unveiled charges on Thursday against five high-ranking members of the United Cartels, a drug gang controlling extensive areas of Michoacan, Mexico. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department announced sanctions aimed at the group noted for being a significant methamphetamine producer.
Among those charged is the leader, Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, known as El Abuelo, along with Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, Edgar Orozco Cabadas, and Nicolas Sierra Santana. These charges relate to long-term conspiracies involving drug manufacturing and distribution, focusing on methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.
In tandem, the U.S. State Department is offering up to $26 million as a reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Meanwhile, additional sanctions targeted United Cartels' allies, including Los Viagras. Mexico recently extradited over two dozen suspects linked to drug-trafficking to the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanctions Ripple: India's Nayara Energy Faces Operational Challenges
Sanctions and Shadows: The UN's Gaza Controversy
Russia's Resilience: Kremlin Develops Immunity to Sanctions
Microsoft Restores Services to Nayara Energy Amid Sanctions Dispute
Microsoft Restores Services to Nayara Energy Amid Sanctions Dispute