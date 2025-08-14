Congress Challenges BJP Over Election Irregularities Claims

The Congress party has raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of allegations made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur, pointing out inconsistencies in electoral roll allegations. The Congress questions why Thakur hasn't been notified by the EC as Rahul Gandhi had been in similar circumstances.

Accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation about fake votes, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera questioned the speed at which BJP accessed electronic voter lists. They called for nullifying the 2024 elections due to the presence of 'fake voter lists,' demanding transparency from the Election Commission.

The Congress further emphasizes potential collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, demanding that the electronic voter list of Varanasi be made public. Allegations suggest that Prime Minister Modi's victory may have involved fake voters, urging scrutiny into the electoral process. The opposition calls on the EC to verify these claims and ensure a fair election.

(With inputs from agencies.)