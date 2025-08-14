Left Menu

Grassroots Politics: Thackeray Challenges BJP's Prowess

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray remarks on BJP's grassroots strength, asserting his own party's active local presence. While BJP's CM Fadnavis highlights previous electoral successes, Thackeray urges vigilance ahead of civic polls amid voter list controversies raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:42 IST
Grassroots Politics: Thackeray Challenges BJP's Prowess
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's grassroots presence, asserting that his party boasts workers embedded at the local level, while dismissing BJP's reliance on 'panna pramukhs'.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to Thackeray's comments, affirmed BJP's position as Mumbai's largest party in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 assembly elections, seemingly unperturbed by Thackeray's assertions.

Amidst allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding voter list discrepancies, Thackeray has instructed MNS workers to scrutinize electoral rolls and concentrate efforts on booths, gearing up for the upcoming civic body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025