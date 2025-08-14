Grassroots Politics: Thackeray Challenges BJP's Prowess
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray remarks on BJP's grassroots strength, asserting his own party's active local presence. While BJP's CM Fadnavis highlights previous electoral successes, Thackeray urges vigilance ahead of civic polls amid voter list controversies raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's grassroots presence, asserting that his party boasts workers embedded at the local level, while dismissing BJP's reliance on 'panna pramukhs'.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to Thackeray's comments, affirmed BJP's position as Mumbai's largest party in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 assembly elections, seemingly unperturbed by Thackeray's assertions.
Amidst allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding voter list discrepancies, Thackeray has instructed MNS workers to scrutinize electoral rolls and concentrate efforts on booths, gearing up for the upcoming civic body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
