Grassroots Politics: Thackeray Challenges BJP's Prowess

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's grassroots presence, asserting that his party boasts workers embedded at the local level, while dismissing BJP's reliance on 'panna pramukhs'.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to Thackeray's comments, affirmed BJP's position as Mumbai's largest party in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 assembly elections, seemingly unperturbed by Thackeray's assertions.

Amidst allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding voter list discrepancies, Thackeray has instructed MNS workers to scrutinize electoral rolls and concentrate efforts on booths, gearing up for the upcoming civic body elections.

