Donald Trump's Pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize: More Than Just a Phone Call

In an unexpected phone call last month, U.S. President Donald Trump reached out to Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, not just to negotiate tariffs but also to express his aspirations for the Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by Norway's Dagens Naeringsliv.

According to unnamed sources cited by the Norwegian business daily, Trump conveyed his interest in the esteemed accolade awarded by Norway, which has recognized four previous White House occupants. The call, meant to discuss tariffs and economic cooperation, included key U.S. officials such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, responsible for selecting laureates annually, and the White House both declined to comment on the matter. This comes as Trump has been nominated by various countries for his peace-brokering efforts. Talks on the imposed 15% tariff on Norwegian imports are still ongoing, Stoltenberg stated.

