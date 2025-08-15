Alleged Kidnapping of Panchayat Members Sparks Political Turmoil in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Congress has petitioned the high court, alleging that the BJP abducted five of its zilla panchayat members to block their participation in the Nainital district elections.

The high court has slated another hearing for Monday, after demanding district authorities ensure the presence of the allegedly kidnapped members by 4.30 pm, which they failed to do.

Amidst the drama, videos surfaced showing four members being dragged away, prompting district calls for repolling, while the issue sparked heated confrontations among local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)