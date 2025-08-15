Left Menu

Alleged Kidnapping of Panchayat Members Sparks Political Turmoil in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Congress has approached the high court, accusing BJP of kidnapping five zilla panchayat members to hinder their voting in Nainital's elections. A repoll has been requested after members went missing amid social media videos depicting forceful removal. The court has adjourned the matter for a further hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Congress has petitioned the high court, alleging that the BJP abducted five of its zilla panchayat members to block their participation in the Nainital district elections.

The high court has slated another hearing for Monday, after demanding district authorities ensure the presence of the allegedly kidnapped members by 4.30 pm, which they failed to do.

Amidst the drama, videos surfaced showing four members being dragged away, prompting district calls for repolling, while the issue sparked heated confrontations among local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

