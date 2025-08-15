Pacific Islands Tightrope: Balancing Influence Amid Global Power Plays

The Pacific Islands Forum has decided to maintain the exclusion of 21 donor countries, including major players like the United States and China, from its forthcoming political meeting. This decision was solidified after an extensive debate among officials on the islands, who are keen on reinforcing regional autonomy from external pressures.

Foreign ministers from the Pacific Islands convened in Fiji, where they engaged in what officials described as a 'robust discussion.' The controversy stems from the Solomon Islands' decision under pressure from China to exclude Taiwan's participation. Tonga's Foreign Minister, Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, mentioned a commitment to collaborate more closely with partner nations in the future.

Amid escalating tensions, New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, highlighted the importance of regional unity against outside dictation. Meanwhile, China's ambassador to New Zealand dismissed claims that Beijing was behind the exclusion. The United States expressed disappointment, calling for the inclusion of all partners in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)